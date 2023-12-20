Essex Savings Bank Acquires 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK opened at $801.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $688.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

