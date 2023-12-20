Essex Savings Bank Has $718,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

