Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,951. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.86. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.68 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

