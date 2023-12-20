Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,710 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after acquiring an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 224,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,955. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

