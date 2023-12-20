Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,087 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 123,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,315. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.