Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,499. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

