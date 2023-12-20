Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 1.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,727 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,506,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,931,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

