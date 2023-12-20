Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 537,565 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 0.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,477 shares of company stock valued at $344,513. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

Backblaze Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

