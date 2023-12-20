New Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after buying an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 886,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

