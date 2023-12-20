New Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after purchasing an additional 903,042 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.37. The stock had a trading volume of 472,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

