DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

