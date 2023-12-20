27,425 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 7,043,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.