New Capital Management LP Makes New $11.30 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 668,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,026. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.79 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

