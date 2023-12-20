New Capital Management LP Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

