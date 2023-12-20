Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 114.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 984.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 82,181 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

