Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,072 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $23,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFIV opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.