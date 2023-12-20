Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $78.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

