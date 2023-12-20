Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

