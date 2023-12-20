Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STZ. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.