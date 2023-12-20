Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,319 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.