Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 354.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

