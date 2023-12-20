MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,811. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

