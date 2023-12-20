Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. 127,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,222. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

