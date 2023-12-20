Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.05% of Insperity worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $647,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,463. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 177.45%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $400,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,372. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.