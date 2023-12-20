Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

