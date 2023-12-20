WPWealth LLP Lowers Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,834,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 186,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,223. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

