Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.