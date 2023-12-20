Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $84.58, with a volume of 1822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

