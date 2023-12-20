CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$144.22 and last traded at C$144.01, with a volume of 41736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$142.94.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.55.
CGI Stock Down 0.3 %
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
