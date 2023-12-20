Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.
About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
