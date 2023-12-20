Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $311.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

