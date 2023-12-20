Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 26.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 116.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

