Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $645,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.