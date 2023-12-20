General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GIS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.44.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.