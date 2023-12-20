Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.66. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $622.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

