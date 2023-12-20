HEICO Co. (HEI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 on January 19th

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

HEICO has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HEICO to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

HEICO Trading Up 0.1 %

HEICO stock opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. HEICO has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $191.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HEICO by 336.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

