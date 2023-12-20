Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,290 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

