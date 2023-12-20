Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 4.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455,938 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,429 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $63.54 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

