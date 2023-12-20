Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. York Water makes up 1.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of York Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in York Water by 3.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in York Water by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in York Water during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of YORW stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.60.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. York Water’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YORW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on York Water

York Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.