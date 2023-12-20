Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

