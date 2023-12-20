Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,521 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

