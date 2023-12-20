Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $593,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
