Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $593,000 Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.