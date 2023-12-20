Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

