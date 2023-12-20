Sage Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 293.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $447,000.

IWB opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

