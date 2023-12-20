Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 674,929 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

