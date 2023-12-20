Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 388,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

