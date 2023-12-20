Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.57. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.92).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ediston Property Investment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.