Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.57. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.92).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

