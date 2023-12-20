Mercantile (LON:MRC) Plans GBX 1.45 Dividend

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mercantile stock opened at GBX 219.92 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,800.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.36. Mercantile has a 12-month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.83).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

