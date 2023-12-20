Status Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Status has a total market cap of $164.41 million and $4.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,212.90 or 1.00029075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012132 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0413031 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,639,531.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

