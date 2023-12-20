TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.35 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.35 billion and approximately $195.24 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,387,551,653 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

